State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 16,400 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $58.25 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

