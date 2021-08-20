State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 18,100 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 979.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 411,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 373,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

