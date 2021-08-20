State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 23,600 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,406,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

