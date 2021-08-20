State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 29,200 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 19.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 342,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

