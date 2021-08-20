State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

