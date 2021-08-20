State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,300 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.88. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

