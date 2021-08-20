State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

