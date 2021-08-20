Status (SNT) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Status has a total market capitalization of $347.88 million and $50.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00857644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.