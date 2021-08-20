SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $35,628.52

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 58.9% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $35,628.52 and approximately $32.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.38 or 0.00973947 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

