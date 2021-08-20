Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Erste Group

Investment analysts at Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

