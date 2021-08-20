Stephens Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $290.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

RGEN stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,965. Repligen has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $262.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

