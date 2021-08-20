stETH (STETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.20 or 1.00113614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00923997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00705058 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

