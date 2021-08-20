Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $360.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.78.

EL opened at $327.40 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

