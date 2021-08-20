Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Position Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.60% of Stitch Fix worth $361,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

