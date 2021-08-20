Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 20th (APRE, BABA, BIDU, BMWYY, BPMP, DOC, DUK, HR, HTA, ICPT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 20th:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Get Aprea Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $109.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a hold rating. They currently have $1.80 price target on the stock.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.