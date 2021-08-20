Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 20th (ATHE, BYRN, JBI, MKSI, NXTP, OPFI, PWP, RYAN, SFBS, STLA)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 20th:

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP). They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS). Seaport Global Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA). Erste Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF). CIBC issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

