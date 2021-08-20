Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,089 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the average daily volume of 1,209 put options.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Colfax by 531.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after buying an additional 1,953,658 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,332,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

