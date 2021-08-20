Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,157% compared to the average volume of 1,195 call options.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 32,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.