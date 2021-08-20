Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 19,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,526% compared to the average daily volume of 1,195 call options.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.