Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 19,958 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the average volume of 1,405 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

HLT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,753. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

