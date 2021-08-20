Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 914 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,306% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. 17,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,609. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $182,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in I-Mab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $33,387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $17,249,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

