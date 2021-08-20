Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 328 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 53,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.