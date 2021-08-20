STRAKS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $43,950.07 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,223.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.69 or 0.06807377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.72 or 0.01403360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00375606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00144646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.95 or 0.00571649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00339593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.00318198 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

