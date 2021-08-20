Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Up 32.1% This Week

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $60,999.02 and approximately $22.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

