Strike Price Tops $54.90 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $54.90 or 0.00112794 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $162.54 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00140830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00148717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,669.76 or 0.99993735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00925042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.85 or 0.00706453 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,666 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.