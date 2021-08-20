Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

SAX opened at €66.60 ($78.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 107.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €67.91.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

