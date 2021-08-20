Strong Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Strong has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $295.14 or 0.00607230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,778.92 or 1.00359404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00935518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.06697457 BTC.

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

