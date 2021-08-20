Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $264.32 on Friday. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.80. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

