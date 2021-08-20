Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.28. 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.80. Stryker has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 131.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.