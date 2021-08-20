Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 7.54% of Proto Labs worth $191,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $15,080,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 80.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 2,975.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

