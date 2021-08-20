Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,434,885 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 5.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $201,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after buying an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,983,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

