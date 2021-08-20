Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 522,117 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,117 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $215,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $302.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

