Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 85,037 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $201,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $32.42 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

