Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 447,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of eBay worth $201,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in eBay by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after buying an additional 455,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 98.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 90,119 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $463,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

