Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Humana worth $178,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,994.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Humana by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Shares of HUM opened at $413.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

