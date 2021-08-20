Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Newmont worth $182,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

