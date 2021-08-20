Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57,784 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Norfolk Southern worth $202,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.