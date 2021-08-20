Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of SBA Communications worth $174,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,951 shares of company stock worth $31,575,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $359.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $361.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

