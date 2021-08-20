Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $172.15 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of NIO worth $172,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 768.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 685,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

