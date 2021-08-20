Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $195.68 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.68% of Best Buy worth $195,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

