Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $216.19 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775,399 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Welltower worth $216,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

WELL stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

