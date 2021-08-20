Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $217.87 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,609 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Illinois Tool Works worth $217,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.20 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

