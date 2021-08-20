Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,884 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Bank of Montreal worth $193,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $1,552,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NYSE BMO opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

