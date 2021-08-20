Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 137,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $216,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after acquiring an additional 429,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $247.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

