Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,032 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Capital One Financial worth $230,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $168.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

