Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,571,629 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $165,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

