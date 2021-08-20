Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 152,160 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Canadian National Railway worth $198,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

