Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 237,293 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,293 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Kimberly-Clark worth $196,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

