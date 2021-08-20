Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,255 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Illumina worth $214,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $470.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.38. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

