Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,491 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Moody’s worth $185,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $374.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

